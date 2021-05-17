It's the highest-profile U.S. case to be postponed because of the pandemic.
On Monday, jurors returned to the gallery to possibly complete their assignment. Meanwhile, Robert Durst's team of defense lawyers argue he's too sick to stand trial.
"The doctor says he is in need of urgent hospitalization. Urgent hospitalization, your Honor," said defense attorney Chip Lewis.
The judge denied Durst's defense team's motion to delay, and said he would grant a hearing to discuss Durst's medical conditions another time.
"I'm interested. I care about Mr. Durst's health. I want to hear about it but there also must be notice so the other side can respond," said the judge, Mark Windham.
The motion argued Durst is a now-78 year-old man with bladder cancer, malnutrition and chronic kidney disease, among other illnesses.
His lawyers say trial is grueling for a healthy person, let alone someone for someone in Durst's condition.
Durst is accused of shooting and killing his close friend Susan Berman in December 2000. It's been said Durst killed Berman to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack in the 80's.
Durst pleaded not guilty to killing Berman.
The Westchester County district attorney's office also said in a statement that a cold-case unit is reviewing the death of Kathie Durst.