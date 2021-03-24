WARWICK TWP., Pa. — On a rainy afternoon in Lancaster County, those at Rock Lititz, a music umbrella with dozens of various concert and live event production houses under it, are looking back on a year that might have been.
"Going into it, we thought it was going to be one of our best years, live events and entertainment, such a huge piece of how people experience the world," said Andrea Shirk, the company's general manager. "We were having a great year before COVID hit."
You've heard that song before, haven't you? The live event industry is just one of many hit hard by the pandemic. The production companies housed at Rock Lititz might not immediately jump out to the casual music fan, but, pre-pandemic, you've most likely attended a show they set up.
"We have multiple companies, all part of the live event industry," Shirk said. "All folks who provide different services to live events such as concerts, festivals, corporate marketing events."
Behind the scenes of a live concert, it's an environment that provides plenty of challenges that require production staff to adapt and make sure the show goes on.
"We are trying to find other ways, live stream or do other types of work, but it's been pretty quiet for those in the live event industry," Shirk said.
But, the pandemic is presenting a new production opportunity — the mass vaccination site at a former Bon-Ton store in Lancaster County.
"When LGH (Lancaster General Health) reached out to us saying, 'Hey, we are about to embark on something that has a lot of logistical details. Could you help?,'" Shirk explained. "We were really excited about the opportunity."