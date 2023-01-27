PHILADELPHIA — Amid legislative gridlock at the Pennsylvania Capitol, the state's speaker of the House is set to make the second stop on his statewide listening tour in Philadelphia.

Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County ascended to the top seat in the chamber earlier this month with votes from both parties.

Rozzi is expected to meet and speak with community members, advocacy groups and others inside the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph's University.

It comes as the House has struggled to agree on rules or the state of a proposed constitutional amendment that is a top priority for the Berks lawmaker.

Rozzi created what he called a bipartisan workgroup of lawmakers to facilitate the sessions. He held his first listening session on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The meetings with the public come as the House remains deeply divided.

Rozzi, who is a victim of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of a priest, has made passing a constitutional amendment to give victims of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window to sue their perpetrators a top priority.

Republicans have attached unrelated amendments to the legislation.

Sensing the amendment would likely not pass, Rozzi recessed the chamber until late next month, after several special elections scheduled for Feb. 7.

The outcomes of those elections could give Democrats the upper hand in the House for the first time in years.

After being elected House speaker with the votes of all Democrats and a handful of Republicans, Rozzi vowed to serve as an independent, meaning he would not caucus, aka meet, with either party.

Republicans have said they took that to mean he would change his party affiliation to independent; Democrats have said that's not the case.

Rozzi has not said much to the media about all the turbulence going on at the Capitol; however, 69 News is expected to speak with him after this second listening session and will bring you much more on the Berks Edition at 10:30.