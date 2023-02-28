HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Berks County lawmaker has stepped down as Pennsylvania's speaker of the House.

In a 20-minute farewell address on the House floor Tuesday, Mark Rozzi said he will return to the Democratic caucus.

“I came to Harrisburg not as an elected official, but as an advocate for victims," said Rozzi,

A survivor himself, Rozzi has spent years in Harrisburg working to reform the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Two bills aimed at extending the time in which victims can seek justice passed the House Friday and are expected to head to the Senate this week.

The Berks County Democrat commended House members for working together across the aisle to pass the historic legislation.

"The start of this session has not been easy," Rozzi said. "But ultimately, we came together in a bi-partisan fashion for the victims, and we passed what will be one of the most important pieces of legislation of this session."

Rozzi's resignation as speaker cleared the way for fellow Democrat Joanna McClinton to take the gavel.

She was elected in a vote that followed Rozzi's speech.

The Philadelphia lawmaker is the first woman to lead the chamber.

"In my career, I’ve been blessed to achieve other ‘firsts’ in this chamber, and I am equally honored to serve as this historic body’s first woman speaker,” McClinton said. “I stand before you today, humbled and honored to be elected your speaker, and most importantly, my election today makes me more hopeful about the future of our commonwealth and our communities.