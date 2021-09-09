MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is behind bars for allegedly having weapons of mass destruction.
Joseph McClure was arrested Wednesday at his home on North Union Street in Middletown, Dauphin County, near Harrisburg.
Police shut down several streets around McClure's home and evacuated some of his neighbors.
McClure had several explosive substances as well as chemicals and lab equipment to creative military-grade explosives, according to court documents obtained by 69 News.
Reading police and its bomb squad assisted in the arrest, according to Bill Baldwin, the public safety director for Middletown police.
McClure is facing felony charges. Officials said he will also be charged at the federal level.