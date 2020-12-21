A new strain of the coronavirus is spreading through parts of the UK and a lot of people are keeping watch. The new strain is said to be 70% more transmissible than the original virus.
"There are mutations that affect spread, there are mutations that potentially could affect protection but I have not seen the latter yet," said Dr. Stanley Plotkin, an emeritus professor at the University of Pennsylvania and inventor of the rubella vaccine.
Plotkin is studying the different mutation. So far the new strain has not been detected in the United States. Plotkin believes the current vaccine is enough to protect people.
"We need to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible in order to stop the virus from circulating and of course that negates the dangers of mutations occurring," Plotkin said.
Plotkin says there is still a lot to learn about the coronavirus. So far the only thing he can compare it to is influenza because of the constant change.
He also notes that there have been four similar respiratory viruses and the original SARS outbreak in 2003, and doctors were able to get that under control. He thinks that will happen with the coronavirus, too.
"We have no reason to believe that the coronavirus will be as mutable, as changeable as influenza. So I rest cautiously optimistic that will not happen," Plotkin said.