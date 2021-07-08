YORK, Pa. | Rutter’s has announced a third increase to their starting wage over the past 15 months, raising it to $15.00 per hour for field employees.
The Central Pennsylvania chain says it continues to commit to investing in their people, increasing field wages by a 36% increase since April 2020.
All Rutter’s Team Members will see a wage increase, officials say, with full-time team members earning over $30,000 per year. Rutter’s Store Managers can reportedly earn over $110,000 per year, and Restaurant Managers over $100,000 per year, with bonus.
Rutter’s says it also offers other benefits, including multiple scholarship opportunities for employees, and their children, to continue their education.
“At Rutter’s, we recognize the difference our people make,” said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter’s VP of Human Resources. “We’re pleased to increase our wages yet again for our hard-working field employees. These are the front-line workers that continue to keep us at the top of the industry.”
In April 2020, Rutter’s announced additional hazard pay for store employees, with Team Members earning an extra $2 per hour and Store Managers earning an extra $100 per week.
At the end of 2020, Rutter’s made the pay increase permanent, which totaled more than $6.5 million annually. With a second increase in May of 2021, Rutter’s added another $5 million to wages annually.
As Rutter’s continues to grow, they say they continue to look for more great people to join their team. To view open positions, please visit their website.