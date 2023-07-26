LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. - Republican Ryan Mackenzie is running for the United States House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, he announced Wednesday.

The 40-year-old will face incumbent Susan Wild (D).

Mackenzie said in a media release that he will not stand for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2024.

Mackenzie has represented Lehigh County in Harrisburg since his election in 2012.

He says he plans to run on the principles of, "grow our economy, defend our values, secure our communities, and restore our freedoms."