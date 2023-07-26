LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. - Republican Ryan Mackenzie is running for the United States House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, he announced Wednesday.

The 40-year-old and other Republicans will compete in next year's primary for the chance to face off against incumbent Susan Wild (D) in the general election.

Republicans Maria Montero and Kevin Dellicker have also announced they will be running in next year's primary.

Mackenzie said in a media release that he will not stand for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2024.

Mackenzie has represented Lehigh County in Harrisburg since his election in 2012.

He says he plans to run on the principles of, "grow our economy, defend our values, secure our communities, and restore our freedoms."

The 7th District covers Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon counties, as well as part of Monroe County.