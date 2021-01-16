HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 16, that there were 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 761,777.
There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring, officials say.
Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
According to officials, the trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 15, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to officials, there are 76,245 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,243 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,157 cases among employees, for a total of 70,400 at 1,513 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 9,985 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 21,475 of our total cases are among health care workers.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 14, 427,713 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Officials say, this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
According to the state, there are 307,915 people that have received one dose (partially covered) and there are 59,899 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math equals 427,713 doses administered.