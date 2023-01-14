HELLERTOWN, Pa. - They made history this year at Saucon Valley High School in Hellertown.

The cheer team made Nationals and, before they leave for the big trip, they visited WFMZ to tell us about their experience.

Going to the National High School Cheerleading Championship, held in Orlando, Florida, costs money, and the team is seeking sponsors to support them.

The cheerleaders are also holding fundraisers to support their goals of winning the Nationals.

To learn more, visit the team's Instagram page.