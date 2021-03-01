HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court plans to relinquish that title to a colleague in a few months but stay on the court until his full retirement at year’s end.
Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said Monday the position of chief justice will be filled by Justice Max Baer on April 1.
Voters will pick a replacement for Saylor later this year in a statewide election. Baer will become chief justice because Saylor’s departure will make him the court’s senior jurist.
Saylor has been chief justice since Jan. 2015. He has served on the court for 23 years, and has written about 400 main opinions.
“I am grateful to have led a productive Court, composed of collegial and dedicated jurists, and I appreciate the support I have received from the other justices and court system personnel throughout my tenure,” Saylor said.
Baer served on the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County from 1990 to 2003, with a majority of those years in the Family Division, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. He became a member of the Supreme Court in 2003 and was retained in 2013.