ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for some Pennsylvania residents to apply for a loan to pay for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, 2020.
The SBA said it has extended the deadline to April 19 for businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to pay for damage caused by the storm.
Anyone in the declared counties in Pennsylvania with damage caused by the storm can apply for the disaster loan program. The declaration covers Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Schuylkill in Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester in New Jersey.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury disaster loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage, the SBA said.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
The SBA said interest rates are as low as 3% for businesses, 2.75% for nonprofit organizations, and 1.188% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA's secure website.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA's customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded on the Small Business Administration's website.
Completed applications can be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The new filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is April 19. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Sept. 20, 2021.