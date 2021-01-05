coronavirus money graphic generic

The deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Tuesday.

The deadline extension comes as a result of the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.

EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.

The SBA says every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply.

