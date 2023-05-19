Imagine receiving a phone call from someone saying they were your grandson and that they needed money to bail them out of jail. Would you be able to tell if the person on the other line was actually your grandson or a voice clone?

U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) and Ranking Member Mike Braun (R-ID) led all members of the Committee in sending a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan requesting information on the FTC’s efforts and strategies to protect older Americans from increasing threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) related frauds and scams.

There has been an increase in cases of scammers utilizing AI to impersonate loved ones to scam people, often older adults, out of money.

Committee members are taking a deeper look into how AI is being used by scammers and the types of scams it is being used for.

For example, when given a sample of a person's writing style, AI can write an email asking for money in the person's same writing style. In other words, AI can mimic the way a person writes, or even speaks.

The committee is also looking into how the FTC plans to protect older Americans from these types of scams and whether the FTC is preparing to update its counter-scam educational and awareness materials.