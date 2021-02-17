Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer in conservative radio, has died at the age of 70, leaving behind quite a legacy.
"We would not be where we are in 2021 had it not been for this guy, had he not risen, had he not reshaped our politics and our media," said Brain Rosenwald, a scholar of the University of Pennsylvania and an author writing about talk radio.
Rosenwald says Limbaugh's radio stardom did not start smoothly.
"This is a man that was fired 4 or 5 times as a DJ in the 70's," Rosenwald said.
But, Limbaugh loved radio and gave it one last shot, and this time quickly shot to fame. His radio show went national in the late 80's.
"He upended all of the rules for talk radio," Rosenwald said.
And in doing so helped redefine the Republican Party.
"He was a hero to conservatives, he gave them a voice. Many flocked to call him and say thank God you're on the air, we finally have a voice," Rosenwald said.
But, some found him offensive.
"It's absolutely true that he said things that were homophobic, misogynistic, that were racist and were just down right hateful and horrible," Rosenwald said.
Limbaugh paved his own path in the media industry and politics, and helped President Trump make his way to the White House. Last year Trump awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"The Republicans are wildly cheering they're on their feet, the Democrats are sitting stoned face and dour," Rosenwald said.
Regardless of people's opinion of Limbaugh, his influence will be felt for decades to come.