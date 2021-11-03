Fatal school bus crash in western Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP., Pa. — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl.

State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township.

The 31-year-old man driving the bus and the 14-year-old girl who was riding on the bus were flown from the scene to hospitals and later died, according to the police.

Troopers reported that other passengers were taken to Children's Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian. A UPMC official told reporters that five students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

