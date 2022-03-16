BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The State of Pennsylvania says it's seeing 66% fewer students becoming teachers than it did a decade ago.
Those statistics were released in a hearing of the House Education Committee Tuesday, where lawmakers debated how to address the problem.
"It's really becoming a crisis," said Leon Poeske, the Director of the Bucks County Technical High School, and one of the speakers at the hearing. Several other speakers offered similar takes on the state of public education in Pennsylvania.
"The past decade has seen enrollments in post-secondary education drop to levels that are not sustainable," said Deputy Education Secretary Tanya Garcia.
"Really over the past 10 years two-thirds reduction in teacher certifications in this state, and that's huge. From 21,000 down to 7,000 over the past nine, 10 years. That's dramatic," said Poeske.
"We're really facing a full-blown crisis," said Vicki Truchan, an 8th Grade teacher in Allegheny County.
Those shortages are reflected in the Lehigh Valley as well. We spoke with Superintendent Joseph Roy at the Bethlehem Area School District about the teaching areas where they're most in need.
"What we've seen is the areas that have always been harder to fill are even harder to fill. Languages. Spanish, French, German. That's a challenge to find teachers with those certifications. Chemistry, physics, math in general," said Roy.
Over at Lehigh University, Associate Professor Tom Hammond said schools now often want his students before they even graduate.
"Schools are really in need of teachers, and they are therefore looking at folks who are still in their certification program," said Hammond.
So, what can be done to get more teachers in the classroom? One idea being discussed is getting rid of some barriers.
"Pennsylvania does not have reciprocity with even the neighboring states in terms of teacher certification," said Poeske.
"I think we can trust New Jersey, that if they've certified someone to be a teacher, come across the river and be a teacher," said Roy.
Hammond said the state and school districts also simply need to make the job more attractive.
"I would hope that, if schools can start to offer better pay, better working conditions, more professional development, that they can bring in teachers, but then also retain them," said Hammond.