Teachers and COVID-19 - coronavirus vaccine graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s program to vaccinate teachers and other school workers, starting in the youngest grades, immunized more than 6,500 people in its first days.

Officials said Friday that 10 of the school clinics, organized by intermediate units, are up and running. Ten more were expected to become operational on Friday and the other eight should begin over the coming weekend.

In this first round, the clinics are administering the state’s allocation of single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to school employees in kindergarten through third grade. The current expectation is to vaccinate all school workers by the end of March.

