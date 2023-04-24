PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - A horse born in our region is just two weeks away from possibly racing into the history books at the Kentucky Derby.

It's not the worst place to go to work every day for a horse breeder from Denmark and a farm owner from New Jersey.

"I can walk out here every day and pet the horses," said breeder Christian Black.

Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, is home to Angel of Empire, a horse about to race in the Kentucky Derby.

"I hope that people feel this is something special because there is 20 horses and there was about 19, 20 thousand born in this crop, so that's 20 horses that make it into the starting gate," said Christian.

Many think of Kentucky when it comes to raising horses like these but folks at Blackstone say they are looking to change that.

"Most of our mares are breed to stallions that are located in Kentucky, in Lexington, Kentucky, we breed them down there and we bring the mares and the fillies up here and we foal the mares up here," said Christian.

It's a partnership borne out of the financial hardships of 2008.

"I had the idea that maybe we should breed more commercial horses, more Kentucky bred horses, so we could take a shot at the sales ring," said Douglas Black of Blackstone Farms.

Now on the verge of rarified air, they say Angel of Empire could become only the third Keystone State-born horse to win the Kentucky Derby.

"He's in training with Brad Cox and he's owned by the Albaugh family. They have their program. We are just following from the sideline," said Christian.

Albeit a Schuylkill County-based sideline, saddled up, to a very special horse.

"It's about keeping him happy and hopefully he will walk over that first Saturday in May and hopefully we will have another story we can tell you afterwards," said Christian.