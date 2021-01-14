Security is ramping up in the nation's capital, following a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, the impeachment of President Trump Wednesday, and in preparation for a new commander in chief to be sworn into office next week.
"It's a transformed city let me tell you," said Congresswoman Susan Wild (D-PA-07).
Wild said 10-foot fences surround the building, and National Guard troops are virtually everywhere. More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected in D.C.
"It's very difficult to get to the Capitol. If you're trying to drive, you are stopped blocks away. Those of us with member IDs can get through, but even then, there are still barricades we have to get through," Wild said.
Security plans and partnerships are in the works in Pennsylvania too. There are already barricades on site, and more than 400 National Guard troops are on standby.
"There's been intelligence coming that there's a planned event that's going to hit every capitol city," said Chief Thomas Carter with the Harrisburg Police Department.
Carter said there's been no specific talk of anything happening in Harrisburg. However, Carter said there has been chatter of an armed march in D.C. this weekend, that may extend to state capitals too.
"Right now, it's a chess game, and we're in it for the long haul. We're in it to protect the assets of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Carter said.
Pennsylvania Capital Police, State Police, FBI, and National Guardsmen are all working together.
"At no time will violence or vandalism or burglary to the building, anything like that, it can't be tolerated and it won't be tolerated here," said Superintendent Joe Jacob with Pennsylvania Capitol Police.
Jacob said his department has increased visibility of its Special Response Team.
"These are highly trained individuals who specialize in crisis response situations, tense situations, de-escalation, and other special response tactics. They have trained with FBI and are a key part of our operations under circumstances like the one we have the potential to face over the next week," Jacob said.
PSP will also be sharing resources including officers, helicopters, and mounted police.
A bomb squad will also be on site.