WASHINGTON, D.C. – It has been just over a month since a 38-car train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on the Pennsylvania border. For many, people's health and safety in the surrounding areas still hang in the balance.
"I'm committed to doing what's right," said Norfolk Southern's CEO Alan Shaw at a Senate hearing Thursday. "We're going to be there today, tomorrow, a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now."
"I've told the community," he said. "I've been there in person. I've looked into their eyes."
Shaw tried to do damage control at Thursday's Senate hearing, but for the senators on the Environment and Public Works committee, the damage has been done.
"So these residents are scared, particularly of the potential exposure that could lead to health impacts for themselves and their families for years, and we do have a response, at least for the future," Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said at the hearing.
Casey shared testimony from residents in Beaver County.
"Jenny Santana of Darlington Township said, and I quote, 'I wanna know it's safe to stay, all the people deserve honest answers and nobody's getting them.'"
Casey says farmers are worried about the safety of their crops and livestock.
He used the remainder of his time to tout the Railway Safety Act of 2023, a bipartisan bill he and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) and a number of Republicans are proposing.
"It would be a good start by Norfolk Southern to tell us today, in addition to what they're going to do for the people of Ohio and Pennsylvania, tell us today that they support the bill," Casey said.
When pressed, Shaw said he wouldn't support all of the provisions of the bill, but he said the company is committed to the legislative intent to make rail safer.