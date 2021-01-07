WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pa. Sen. Bob Casey is among several lawmakers calling for President Trump's removal from office through the 25th Amendment.
The calls come after dozens of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while Congress was in the process of counting electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. Four people died during the incident.
Congress resumed counting the votes Wednesday night after the protesters were cleared from the Capitol. Congress officially affirmed Joe Biden's win Thursday morning.
Casey claimed in a statement Thursday that the events in the nation's capital were a result of President Donald Trump's rhetoric casting doubt on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has claimed over the past few weeks that there was fraud, although state elections officials have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that the vice president would assume the powers of the presidency if the vice president and the majority of Cabinet members declare that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.
"I call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump," Casey said in a statement Thursday. "This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.”
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents almost all of Chester County, Reading, and Reading's southeastern suburbs, also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
"We must send an urgent missive to both the American people and to the international community: this man [Trump] is not fit to serve as the leader of the country and the free world," Houlihan said in a statement Thursday.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are also calling on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Republicans have condemned the rioting.
But Senator Lindsey Graham says he doesn't believe invoking the 25th is appropriate at this point.
The amendment was created in the 1960's to set the line of succession should a president become mentally or physically unable to do their job.
Professor John Kincaid with Lafayette College says while it's unlikely to happen, Vice President Pence and 11 Cabinet members would have to send a certification to Congress. Approval would require two-thirds majority in both chambers, which would make Pence president until Biden's inauguration.
"The 25th Amendment has a very important function. It's not to be taken lightly. It should not be used unless there is a clear kind of danger in terms of the president's condition that put the country in jeopardy," said Professor Chris Borick with Muhlenberg College.
Borick says instead of invoking the 25th Amendment Cabinet members could use it as a threat to ensure a peaceful transition.
But he says it's clear the relationship between the president and some of his Republican supporters has been tested by Thursday's insurrection.