LANCASTER CO., Pa. - Congress is expected to take up a pair of bills that would reform the way police interact with people with disabilities.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey introduced the bills Monday afternoon.
One bill would enhance call systems so that non-criminal emergency calls go to mental health professionals instead of the police.
Advocates from Lancaster County, where a deadly police shooting of a man in crisis made national headlines, say this would take the burden off of police. It would also give people with disabilities the proper help they need
"Just like you want a police officer to show up to an in-progress crime, we need to get the case worker to show up to the in-progress crisis with the understanding of trauma-informed care and knowing that people are not their whole selves in the moment of interaction." said Kevin Ressler, President and CEO, United Way of Lancaster County.
Casey's other bill would provide grants for nonprofits to train officers on how to have safe interactions with people with disabilities. He says he has bipartisan support for both measures.