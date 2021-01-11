Senator Bob Casey is taking a strong stance on holding President Donald Trump accountable for what took place Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington D.C.
"The president has taken action and has made statements over a long period of time to incite this violence first and foremost," Casey said.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey has similar thoughts.
"There's not any doubt in my mind that the president's behavior after the election was wildly different than it was before. He descended into a level of madness and engaged in activity that was unthinkable," Toomey said.
Both say the president's rhetoric regarding the election spurred what took place. Both want the president out of office, but differ on how to go about doing that. Senator Toomey hopes the president will simply resign.
"I think at this point with just a few days left it's the best path forward, to get this person in the rear view mirror. I'm not optimistic he will, but, I think that would be the best way forward," Toomey said.
Toomey feels there's not enough time to impeach, but Casey is willing to go that route.
"If it means that we need to have a trial and begin the trial on the 19th and begin the swearing in of the new president and vice president, certainly I wouldn't be opposed to that," Casey said.
But Toomey is also reflecting on some of Trump's accomplishments.
"We actually saw success in the early parts of his administration with a record-breaking economy, with peace agreements in the Middle East with restoring the strength in our military with judicial confirmations," Toomey said.