WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is back at work after his hospitalization last week.

Fetterman says he was back on the Senate floor Monday, for the first time since last Wednesday. That's when he was taken to a hospital after feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat.

He got the all-clear to return home last Friday after a series of medical tests came back normal.

This comes after Fetterman suffered a stroke during his campaign last year.