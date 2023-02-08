WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized, his communications director said in a statement late Wednesday night.
"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," Communications Director Joe Calvello said in the statement. "He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital."
"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," the statement continued. "He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it."
Fetterman previously suffered from a stroke in May of 2022. During the only debate he had with Dr. Mehmet Oz in October, Fetterman used closed captioning due to auditory processing issues stemming from that stroke.
At times during the debate, he demonstrated delayed speech and a difficult time answering some questions. In a question asked about releasing his medical records, Fetterman said his doctor said he is able to serve.
Fetterman, a native of York, Pennsylvania, has lived in Braddock, Allegheny County, for the past 20 years. He served as mayor of Braddock for 13 years until 2019.
He ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 but did not win the Democratic primary. In 2018, however, Fetterman won the race to become Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, a position he held until he took office as a senator on Jan. 2.