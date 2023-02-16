WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is being treated for clinical depression, according to a news release from Fetterman's office.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday night to receive treatment, said Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," according to the statement from Fetterman's office.

Fetterman was evaluated Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress. On Wednesday, Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. Fetterman agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis, according to the news release.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," according to the statement from Fetterman's office.

Fetterman continues to struggle with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May.

The 53-year-old Fetterman is in his first weeks as a U.S. senator after winning the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey. Last week, Fetterman stayed two days in George Washington University, checking himself in after becoming lightheaded.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, who says he has struggled with major depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in his life, commented on Fetterman being treated for depression.

“I join millions of Pennsylvanians in my most sincere prayers for the well-being and recovery of Sen. Fetterman. The grueling campaign, recent stroke, and history of depression are an extraordinarily difficult combination. I can’t imagine what he or his family have gone through. Elected officials are human -- as human as the people we represent. I hope that people will recognize that in the days and weeks ahead," Schlossberg said in a statement.

"As I know from my own experience, individuals who are appropriately treated can lead good, healthy, and productive lives. Sen. Fetterman has many obligations: to his family, staff, and constituents.

"Most importantly, he has an obligation to himself: to get the true care he needs."