WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from the hospital.

"In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," according to a statement from Fetterman's office.

"John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday."

Fetterman was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after reporting feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman suffered from a stroke in May of 2022. During the only debate he had with Dr. Mehmet Oz in October, Fetterman used closed captioning due to auditory processing issues stemming from that stroke.

At times during the debate, he demonstrated delayed speech and a difficult time answering some questions. In a question asked about releasing his medical records, Fetterman said his doctor said he is able to serve.

Fetterman, who was born in Berks County and graduated from Albright College in Reading, has lived in Braddock, Allegheny County, for the past 20 years. He served as mayor of Braddock for 13 years until 2019.

He ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 but did not win the Democratic primary. In 2018, however, Fetterman won the race to become Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, a position he held until he took office as a senator on Jan. 2.