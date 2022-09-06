WASHINGTON - Outgoing U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania Pat Toomey endorsed the fellow Republican running to replace him, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Toomey is leaving the Senate after two terms.

He and Oz spent the majority of a news conference Tuesday talking about the health of Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Fetterman suffered a stroke back in the spring, and has made limited campaign appearances while he recovers.

"Dr. Oz didn't say 'I refuse to answer that question.' He's here. This is part of what this job entails. If you're on the Senate floor, guess what? You're going to have to deal with what's being thrown at you then," Toomey said.

Both men were asked if they intend to support Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano.

Toomey says he's going to "stick to the Senate race and a handful of House races."

Oz says he doesn't have "any campaign events planned right now" with Mastriano.