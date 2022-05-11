Sen. Pat Toomey is calling out the Biden administration for a plan to have the IRS expand the Affordable Care Act's premium tax credit.
Toomey, along with Senators Richard Burr and Bill Cassidy, sent a letter to the IRS. At issue - the White House's plan to address the ACA's "family glitch." Currently, under the Affordable Care Act, you cannot receive premium tax credits if your employer offers self-only coverage with a premium that is roughly 10 percent, or less, of your income.
Family premiums are not calculated under the current law's text.
The rule change would direct the IRS to interpret that differently and factor in family premiums.
"Health care is a very difficult, very costly part of the marketplace and our economy and it's very difficult to make it work," said community activist Alan Jennings.
Jennings says the need is great.
The Biden administration says the change would reduce premiums for around 1 million people, and increase those insured by another 200,000.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates more than 5 million Americans are affected by the glitch.
"You've got an economy that leaves a lot of people behind and the more sophisticated the economy gets, the more complicated it is, and the more difficult it gets for people to negotiate it," Jennings said.
A Republican senior Senate aide tells 69 News this is a clear violation of existing law and IRS overreach that will put a burden on taxpayers.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates it would cost $45 billion more over a 10-year period.