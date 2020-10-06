US Senator Pat Toomey is teaming up with a former state leader on the other side of the aisle for a joint cause.
Toomey and former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell are calling for term limits to be placed on Congress.
The two co-wrote a column in the Philadelphia Inquirer saying that term limits would give elected officials real-world experience without risking a position that could jeopardize his or her entire future career.
They say the limits would end partisan politics that put the nation in the current public health and economic crisis. Toomey announced Monday he would not be running for re-election.