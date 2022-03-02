U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), along with Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and other members of Congress, penned a letter to President Joe Biden, which questions the need for additional COVID-19 relief funds from Congress.
The letter from the senators requests an accounting of how the federal government has allocated trillions in taxpayer funds to combat the pandemic, a release said Tuesday.
The senators said recent reports indicate the Administration is poised to request an additional $30 billion from Congress for its response to the pandemic.
"While we have supported historic, bipartisan measures in the United States Senate to provide unprecedented investments in vaccines, therapeutics, and testing, it is not yet clear why additional funding is needed,” the senators wrote.
Senators said specific answers to these questions is vital before Congress should consider additional funding requests from the White House.
They said since the passage of the American Rescue Plan in February, questions are being raised about where the additional money has gone.
“A recent investigative report from the Washington Post headlined, ‘‘Immense fraud’ creates immense task for Washington as it tries to tighten scrutiny of $6 trillion in emergency coronavirus spending’ details the federal government’s shocking failure to provide the American public with a faithful accounting of how it has spent its money,” the senators wrote.
The Senators added before they would consider supporting an additional $30 billion for relief, Congress will need to receive a full accounting of how the government has already spend the first $6 trillion.