WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania Pat Toomey says he supports a Senate bill reforming how a presidential election is certified.

The House passed its version Wednesday.

It makes clear a vice president cannot throw out electoral college votes. The bill also requires states to certify one, and only one, set of electors.

While these provisions are in both versions, the Senate bill has some differences that legislators will need to hash out.

According to the New York Times, the Senate does not expect to vote on its version of the bill until at least November.