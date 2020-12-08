There have been failed lawsuits, and accusations by President Donald Trump that the election was corrupt, and he's apparently been making calls to get help with his fight.
"Let's see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it is a legislator, or legislatures, or whether it is a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let's see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right," Trump said.
He's hoping some of those lawmakers are right here in Pennsylvania. Trump has been working the phones and reaching out to Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler to help overturn the election results.
A spokesperson for Cutler confirmed there were two calls last week in which the president talked about possible irregularities in Philadelphia and problems with the Pennsylvania voting law.
Cutler is not the only lawmaker President Trump has reached out to. He's contacted GOP leaders in Michigan and Georgia too.
The move has drawn the ire of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican. In a statement Toomey said “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states."
Toomey is not the only political figure rebuking the president's claims. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, is actually coming to the defense of Bryan Cutler and other Republicans who are being pressured by the president.
"The message is clear you need to do what I'm saying or you are going to pay a significant price politically because it's my way or the highway and the threat is real. Speaker Cutler or pro-tem or Corman of the Senate have not made any attempt to reverse the election results," Fetterman said.
Cutler has said the legislature can not reverse the election, though he did sign a letter with fellow state Republicans asking the state's congressional delegation to dispute giving the state's electoral votes to Joe Biden next month.