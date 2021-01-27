WASHINGTON, D.C. - The second impeachment of Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate, but some members of the GOP tried to kill the article on arrival.
Their argument-it is unconstitutional to impeach a president no longer in office. The motion did not pass. Five Republicans crossed party lines to vote to move forward with the trial. One of them was Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.
"What the founders meant by impeachment, how they understood that word at the time, the way that the arguments are stronger that it is constitutionally permissible to conduct the trial," Toomey said.
That being said, Senator Toomey says he was never thrilled with the idea of impeachment to begin with.
"I think President Biden missed a big opportunity to say you know a painful...partisan impeachment exercise that will not result in a conviction may not be a great thing for the country," Toomey said.
But, while some Republicans have already announced they will vote against impeaching Trump, who stands accused of inciting the deadly riot on the Capitol, Toomey has not made up his mind yet.
"My responsibility like all senators will be to listen to the arguments made on each side and make a decision on that side," Toomey said.
The impeachment trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 9.