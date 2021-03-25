WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Pat Toomey is voicing his concerns about the American Rescue Plan and how it will help get kids back into the classroom.
The Pennsylvania Republican took part in a virtual hearing Thursday with the Senate Banking Committee, on which he is a ranking member.
Toomey argues that only 5% of the $1.9 trillion package is being spent on school funding this year and doesn't require schools to actually reopen in order to receive the money.
He said that private schools have also been open, unlike public schools.
"But the public schools, and if you're a low or middle-income person, you don't have the luxury of sending your kids to a private school. They tend to be closed. Who do you think is responsible for the fact that public schools are by and large, still not fully open?" Toomey said.
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said he shares Toomey's concerns, but pointed out that private schools have smaller class sizes and public schools tend to be overcrowded.