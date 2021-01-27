U.S. Senator Pat Toomey

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey was one of five Republicans who did not vote for the effort to dismiss the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was charged with one single count of incitement of insurrection for the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

Toomey said there are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing an impeachment trial of a former president. But he said the most relevant precedents indicate it is constitutionally permissible.

A vote Tuesday by the Senate showed a conviction is unlikely.

The trial is expected to begin on Feb. 8.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.