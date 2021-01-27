WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey was one of five Republicans who did not vote for the effort to dismiss the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump was charged with one single count of incitement of insurrection for the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.
Toomey said there are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing an impeachment trial of a former president. But he said the most relevant precedents indicate it is constitutionally permissible.
A vote Tuesday by the Senate showed a conviction is unlikely.
The trial is expected to begin on Feb. 8.