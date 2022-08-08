The Inflation Reduction Act has come one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate approved the massive package Sunday afternoon, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking 51st vote.

A $750-billion package deals with health care, taxes, and climate.

The largest chunk of the bill is for climate - $370 billion, the largest investment in U.S. history, with $60 billion for domestic clean energy manufacturing and $30 billion for tax credits on wind, solar and battery storage.

There's more tax incentives for electric vehicles, and energy efficient appliances and technologies.

Independent analysis says it will lower carbon emission 40% by 2030, but the bill also has protections for fossil fuel drilling.

Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild says the Act was a pleasant surprise after Build Back Better fell through, even though it doesn't go as far as she would like: "I can't emphasize enough the importance of jobs here of number one, really good jobs in that sector. But also, we can't be dependent on other countries for our energy needs."

Republicans argue it's too much for an economy that's too fragile.

"Why should you have to pay for my electric vehicle?," said Republican Congressman Dan Meuser. "We all want to move in a trajectory for a cleaner planet, for reducing carbon emissions. We're on that path. Let it work."

The bill also gives Medicare - for the first time ever - the power to negotiate certain drug prices. A $35 cap for insulin will only apply to Medicare beneficiaries.

It also extended Affordable Care Act subsidies until 2025.

"It's a start," Wild said. "In 2021, the average person saved about $800 a year because of those subsidies."

Democrats say the bill is paid for mainly through Medicare savings and a new 15% minimum tax on corporations making over $1 billion in revenue, along with a 1% tax on stock buybacks.

Some argue those tax increases will be passed on to consumers.

"Where does that come from? That doesn't come from pro-growth initiatives. That comes from taxes," Meuser said.

Economists disagree on whether or not the bill will actually live up to its name and lower inflation.

"The Congressional Budget Office, which is a non-partisan office, has estimated that the act will reduce the deficit by $300 billion over the next 10 years," Wild said.

The bill will now move to the house on Friday for a vote, where it's expected to be approved, unless any Democrats decide to block it.

President Joe Biden could have it signed by the weekend.