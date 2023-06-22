HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Senate unanimously confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro's cabinet nominee Secretary Laurel Harry to lead the Department of Corrections.

Secretary Harry is a 24-year veteran of the Department and is the first woman to lead the Department of Corrections in Pennsylvania.

She graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Program in 2008 and the Leadership Development Institute in 2010.

She was also recognized by the PA Prison Wardens Association as the 2019 Warden of the Year.