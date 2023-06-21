HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Senate confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro's nomination of Nancy A. Walker as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Wednesday.

As Acting L&I Secretary, Walker has led the department’s efforts to build a resilient Unemployment Compensation system, prioritize enforcement of Pennsylvania’s 13 labor laws, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy by empowering workers to pursue opportunities like registered apprenticeships that lead to family-sustaining jobs.

Under Secretary Walker’s leadership, L&I has hired more than 200 additional UC interviewers to staff service centers and answer calls. UC staff are now answering emails in within 24 hours.

L&I also launched a chat option for UC claimants with questions, and served more than 5,200 people that way in April.