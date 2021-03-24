WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rachel Levine as President Joe Biden's assistant secretary of health.
The vote was 52 to 48.
Levine, who served as Pennsylvania's health secretary and helped lead the state's coronavirus response, is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.
She is expected to oversee Health and Human Services offices and programs across the U.S. Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.
Levine, in remarks to senators, said she will be committed to improving public health.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted the historic nature of Levine's confirmation in a speech earlier Wednesday. He said Levine was qualified to serve in the position, noting she was confirmed three times by the Republican-controlled state Senate to serve as secretary of health and the state's physician general.
Pa. Sen. Bob Casey voted for Levine. He said "she has demonstrated her deep knowledge of health care and public health and her skills as a manager."
Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey said he would vote to oppose Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination:
“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states. This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration. Moreover, the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown that Dr. Levine advocated for was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery. While I appreciate Dr. Levine’s service and responsiveness to my office over the past year, she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and I cannot support her confirmation.”
“The U.S. Senate made history today by confirming Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health at HHS,” said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
“But while today is certainly momentous, Dr. Levine is less interested in making history and more interested in making a difference. Now, she can get to work to improve public health for the American people.”