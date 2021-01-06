Typically, counting the Electoral College votes in Congress is a formality. Of course in this election, it was anything but.
The day started with a lot of uncertainty to begin with. Moments before the proceedings started Vice President Mike Pence, whose role as president of the Senate is to oversee the electoral count, issued a statement: "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."
But, some Republicans from both chambers came ready to challenge some of the votes.
"We are gathered at a time when democracy is in crisis," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Some argued a deeper investigation needs to be conducted into the alleged election fraud.
"Americans instinctively know there was something wrong with this election," said Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
The results from Arizona were quickly challenged. Under the law both chambers had two hours to debate, but they did not make it far. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey was one of the last to speak before the Capitol was overtaken.
"It is now our duty, responsibility to ensure that, that right is preserved and preserve future elections and I urge you to vote against this objection," Toomey said.
And then, as Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma spoke an aide walks up and said "there are protesters in the building."
More than six hours later, Congress returned, clearly shaken by the events of the day.
"They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed, they failed," said Sen. Mitch McConnell.
"Unfortunately, we can now add January 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever, in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.
"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins," said Vice President Mike Pence.
Some senators even had a change of heart, withdrawing their objections to the electoral votes of some states.