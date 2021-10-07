WASHINGTON, D.C. - Leaders on Capitol Hill reached a last-minute agreement to extend the debt ceiling through Dec. 3 after being at odds for weeks.
"This is paying our debt. The amount of money we borrowed before. This has nothing to do with the future, at this point," said local economist Kamran Afshar.
The deal avoids an economic catastrophe, at least for a few months, Afshar said.
"If we default on our debt, the first thing that happens is interest rates will skyrocket because all of a sudden that paper has no value," he said.
"There will be a lot of bankruptcies in the financial organizations, as a result a huge amount of structural unemployment."
The fundamental dispute remains, however. Republicans want Democrats to go it alone through the reconciliation process.
"Because they think going into the 2022 election cycle it can be part of a broader pitch that Democrats are spending a lot," said Chris Borick, director of the Muhlenberg college Institute of Public Opinion.
It's a position that has more to do with politics, Borick said.
"Is that healthy? Is that healthy that we have to keep doing this? A lot of people in the finance area will tell you, no, it's not healthy."
"The fact that they talk about it makes my skin crawl," Afshar said.
"We are not going to pay our debt? Think of it, if you're a business announcing that."
An official vote is expected Thursday evening.
The issue will have to be debated again in December.
Democrats have said they do not want to pass the debt ceiling through reconciliation, but they may not have a choice. They could threaten to end the filibuster if they can't reach a deal.
Some have floated the president could raise it himself through the 14th Amendment, but that would likely be challenged in court.