The U.S Senate passed the long sought after and highly publicized PACT Act Tuesday night. The legislation will expand health care for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service.

"They're losing their jobs, They're losing their homes. There is no compensation. There is no benefits," said Rosie Torres, the wife of a burn pit victim.

The bill, called the "Honoring Our PACT" act was approved by the House of Representatives last month and was believed to have bipartisan support, but came to a halt after more than two dozen Republicans, who previously supported the measure, blocked it from advancing.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey accused Democrats of adding to the bill. He took the floor before the final vote.

"You take this sympathetic group, craft legislation to address their problem and then sneak in something that's completely unrelated, that will never pass on its own," Toomey said.

The blockage caused an outrage, as veterans staged protests in Washington D.C. with the help of comedian and activist Jon Stewart.

"These people that I owe a debt of gratitude to and we all owe a debt of gratitude to. And it's about time we started paying it off," Stewart said.

The bill finally came to the floor after Toomey rallied Republicans to uphold the legislation in exchange for amendment votes, which were voted on and defeated.

The PACT Act passed 86 to 11. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk. Biden has said he will sign it.