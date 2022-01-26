Helping healthcare heroes, that's the goal of a bill the Senate passed in Harrisburg, and the House is poised to pass Wednesday.
We all know how much of a toll the pandemic has taken on people on the front lines. The doctors, nurses, and everyone who works in hospitals, they've been pushed to their limits.
And now lawmakers want to make sure they have the tools and the money to keep up the fight against COVID-19.
"The hospitals are really experiencing a perfect storm right now, managing the surge and experiencing the same workforce challenges that other workforces are experiencing," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Pat Browne (R-Lehigh).
That's why lawmakers want to give hospitals $225 million to deal with the staffing shortages they are all facing right now; to help keep the men and women on the front lines on the job who have sacrificed so much.
"These people continue to work during terrible circumstances, to hold [the] hands of people dying when their own families could be there, seeing so much putting themselves at risk, putting their own families at risk to go out and take care of all of us," said Senator Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland).
They say this bill is a bipartisan effort that salutes health care workers who not only need recognition, but need more resources and better pay to stay on the job.
"Those who frankly don't have an option to work remotely and work from home and have been asked time and time again to make sacrifices in their own lives on our behalf," commented Representative Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).
"And this bill is a salute to them and to all hospitals so they hopefully know we have their backs we appreciate them and we would be in a terrible," added Senator Ward.
A lot of the money will go to hospitals out in areas that serve lower income residents, because those are the places struggling the most during COVID.
The Senate unanimously passed this bill Tuesday, the House is expected to do the same later on Wednesday afternoon.