EASTON, Pa. - The Commonwealth Court ruled the Wolf administration did not have the authority to issue the school masking mandate that went into effect in September. Senate Republicans are celebrating, but the court battle will continue with an appeal before anything changes.
After a summer of battles between parents and school board members about whether students should wear face coverings and what protocols should be, the state Secretary of Health announced a mandate making masks mandatory.
"As a parent of children in school, and Representative Jesse Topper is as well, we amongst other parents filed suit against the Secretary of Health saying she did not have this type of authority," said state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
Now, the Commonwealth Court has agreed.
In a four-to-one vote, it decided the mandate didn't comply with rules for setting regulations, noting it was adopted without a disaster emergency declared by the Governor.
Corman, who is fully vaccinated but quarantining since he's contracted COVID-19, says it's not about whether masks are good or not; it's about checks and balances.
"This Disease, Prevention and Control Act which they rely on, which was passed back in the 50s, never gave this type of carte blanche authority," said Corman. "The Wolf administration continues to wield power that they don't have."
The ruling comes two days after Gov. Tom Wolf announced he'd give districts back the power to make decisions about masks in January.
The state Department of Health tells WFMZ, "The Secretary of Health's authority is clearly outlined in existing law. The Department of Health has directed counsel to file an appeal."
Given the appeal, the mandate remains in effect.
The Governor has continued to stress masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and said they were necessary to keep kids safe while returning to in-person learning, as coronavirus cases spiked in the fall.