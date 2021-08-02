WASHINGTON, D.C. - There is finally an infrastructure bill, clocking in at more then 2,700 pages and amounting to around $1 trillion.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is still reviewing the text, but likes what he sees.
"I was encouraged by the priorities in the bill, especially as it related to Pennsylvania, whether it's roads, bridges, broadband, power infrastructure, so many elements to this," said Casey.
The bill has about $550 billion in new spending.
In a statement to 69 News, Congresswoman Susan Wild said - in part - "in particular, I am glad the legislation advances plans to bring passenger rail to the Greater Lehigh Valley and invests in a Made in America supply chain for clean energy technologies. We know projects like these will create good-paying, union jobs in our community."
"I think it's highly likely we can get the voting done this week," Casey said.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's office declined to comment, but said they're still reviewing the bill.
Democrats want it passed quickly so they can move on to budget resolution, which would start the process for a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw cold water on that Monday, saying they need time to start the amendment process.
"Our full consideration of this bill must not be choked off by any artificial timetable that our Democratic colleagues may have penciled out for political purposes," McConnell said.
Meaning the deadline could still very well be up in the air.