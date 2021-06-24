HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Senate voted on Thursday to send Gov. Tom Wolf a proposal that would limit the degree of power held by the state Secretary of Health, while Senator Bob Mensch, who supported the plan, says they are maintaining the protection of public health.
In addition to these restrictions under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, Senate Bill 618 prohibits vaccine passport requirements.
The measure prohibits the Secretary of Health from mandating those who have not been exposed or in close contact with the exposed to wear a mask, stay at home or be socially distant. It also prevents the Secretary from using the same laws to force business closures.
It also prohibits the state, as well as counties, municipalities, school districts and colleges that are subsidized by state taxpayers from requiring proof of vaccination.
The bill was amended in the House of Representatives to prohibit colleges and universities that receive subsidies from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency from requiring students to show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the Senate concurred in the House’s amendments, the measure will now go to Gov. Wolf’s desk. He will have 10 days to sign the bill into law, veto it or allow the bill to become law without his signature.