HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State lawmakers are overwhelmingly approving the main Pennsylvania state budget bill more than a week after it was due.
The plan sent to Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday was fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners include public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities.
But the budget is also leaving some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund and is projected to create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year. There's also a cut in the tax on corporate net income.
A spokesperson for the Democratic governor says he'll sign it.